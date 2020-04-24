WATCH: Nandi Madida does a lockdown dance

The multi-talented Nandi Madida has not been able to spoil herself at the hair salon or do her nails since the start of the national lockdown, but the 32 year old still looks amazing.

Earlier on Friday, she posted a video on social media dancing to "Amantombazane" by DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small ft Samthing Soweto saying that the dance was dedicated to those who have seen "better days for their nails and hair".

Madida showed off some slick dance moves, which highlighted her beautiful hourglass shaped body, and fans didn't miss out on the opportunity to let her know how sexy she truly is.

In the caption accompanying the video, she wrote: "It’s Friday! This is a lockdown dance dedicated to those who have seen better days for their nails and Hair.. like myself, let’s stay positive regardless of what we’re going through and support one another. Sending you all love".