Honoured to know we made history for @Glamour_SA, with this being their first cover having both a male and female celebrity on it. It’s fitting as this year not only will we be bringing new life on this earth (in less than 2 months😬😍), but also bringing new life to some incredible projects aswell. So much to celebrate in 2019! Looking forward to traveling around the world with my clan and do it with my best friend @Zakesbantwini🌍. Here’s to celebrating LOVE and a LEGACY.♥️🙌🏾 Congrats @Asandasizani look at this!
