Nandi Madia and Zakes Batwini. Picture: Instagram

Nandi and Zakhele ‘Zakes Bantwini’Madida revealed they are expecting their second child.



The Madidas, who grace “The Love Issue” of Glamour SA magazine, confirmed that they are set to welcome their new family addition in March.





Taking to Instagram, the television presenter and singer shared the exciting news: " Honoured to know we made history for @Glamour_SA, with this being their first cover having both a male and female celebrity on it.





"It’s fitting as this year not only will we be bringing new life on this earth (in less than 2 months😬😍), but also bringing new life to some incredible projects as well. So much to celebrate in 2019! Looking forward to traveling around the world with my clan and do it with my best friend @Zakesbantwini🌍. Here’s to celebrating LOVE and a LEGACY.♥️🙌🏾 Congrats @Asandasizani look at this!"









Zakes also shared the cover of Glamour magazine on his social media accounts, celebrating being the first male celeb to grace the cover of the magazine.





"First male to be on @Glamour_sa and It’s more special because I get to share it with my wife," posted Zakes on Instagram.



