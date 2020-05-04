WATCH: Nandi Madida shares heartwarming video of her son Shaka
Once in awhile Nandi Madida's fans are treated with an inside look at her kids' lives.
This week her fans had the opportunity of seeing her adorable 3-year-old son, Shaka, in a short video posted on her Instagram page.
Shaka is holding a colander with a few amadumbe saying: "This is from my farm, yeah that's my farm" then Madida starts singing "Old Mac Shaka had a farm" with Shaka completing the words of the famous nursery rhyme - "Ee i ee i o".
In the caption Madida wrote about how it has always been a dream of hers to give her children their own farms and that she believes that it aligns with all things 'good and Godly'.
"These are my son Shaka’s amadumbe from his farm in KZN. It has always been a dream of mine (and my ancestors) that one day when I have children, that they have their own farms and generational wealth that aligns with all things good and Godly that they can pass onto their children on so on and most importantly share with the village which my son does with the help of my incredible mother and the inspiring farm workers.️ #African #Organic #sonofthesoil #generationalwealth," it read.
Madida received close to 30 000 likes on the post with fans complimenting her on her parenting skills and Shaka's cuteness.
@somethingin_sane said: "Love this💕💕💕 he is truly blessed to have parents that are not only creating wealth for the immediate but securing a solid future for him 🔥🙌🏼".
@luyandasibeko_ said: "You are certainly mom goals mummy, so inspirational 😍❤️".
@zikuwezibu said: "Wow👏👏👏👏welldone Nandi, Shaka n his sis are soo blessed!!!".
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
These are my son Shaka’s amadumbe from his farm in KZN. It has always been a dream of mine (and my ancestors) that one day when I have children, that they have their own farms and generational wealth that aligns with all things good and Godly that they can pass onto their children on so on and most importantly share with the village which my son does with the help of my incredible mother and the inspiring farm workers.☀️ 🐄 🐓 #African #Organic #sonofthesoil #generationalwealth
A post shared by nandi_madida (@nandi_madida) on