WATCH: Nandi Madida shares heartwarming video of her son Shaka

Once in awhile Nandi Madida's fans are treated with an inside look at her kids' lives.

This week her fans had the opportunity of seeing her adorable 3-year-old son, Shaka, in a short video posted on her Instagram page.

Shaka is holding a colander with a few amadumbe saying: "This is from my farm, yeah that's my farm" then Madida starts singing "Old Mac Shaka had a farm" with Shaka completing the words of the famous nursery rhyme - "Ee i ee i o".

In the caption Madida wrote about how it has always been a dream of hers to give her children their own farms and that she believes that it aligns with all things 'good and Godly'.

"These are my son Shaka’s amadumbe from his farm in KZN. It has always been a dream of mine (and my ancestors) that one day when I have children, that they have their own farms and generational wealth that aligns with all things good and Godly that they can pass onto their children on so on and most importantly share with the village which my son does with the help of my incredible mother and the inspiring farm workers.️ #African #Organic #sonofthesoil #generationalwealth," it read.