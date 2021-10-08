WATCH: Nasty C releases new single with Canadian star Dax and announces new tour

By Shingai Darangwa Nasty C has been on a tear since the release of his third studio album, “Zulu Man With Some Power”, last August.

Released under a global deal with Def Jam Records, the most iconic hip hop label in the world, the album did wonders for the 24-year-old and saw him work alongside A-Listers such as award-winning American singer-songwriter Ari Lennox as well as multi-platinum-selling ATL veteran, T.I. Since then, the rapper has been featured on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, linked up with legendary artists like Snoop Dogg and Jeezy while in the US promoting his album, and has been featured on the “Coming 2 America” soundtrack. These are heights no other South African rapper has reached, and he's only 24-years-old.

Now, having recently returned from a brief hiatus with his two singles, “Jack & Best I Ever Had” in June, Nasty C has been featured on Canadian rapper Dax's latest single, “40 Days 40 Nights”. It's a hustler's anthem that sees Dax proclaim on the aggressive hook, "They sleep on me, so f*** it, I ain't sleeping. Seven days without work makes one week. I ain't weak, I don't break, so I'm working through the weekends". Nasty C fits in effortlessly with one of his more personal verses as he reflects on a distrust of the music industry and outsiders trying to enter his circle: "Don't sit at my table while I'm eating.

“I take the food off my plate while they're reaching, that's why I'm cautious with the company I'm keeping. “I don't want no new friends unless we fighting the same demons, I'm just a product of my pain, can you blame me?" “40 Days 40 Nights” was simultaneously released with a satire-driven music video that sees the pair trade flows in different, obscure settings.