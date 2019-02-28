Nasty C. Picture: Instagram

Rapper Nasty C had a sermon on self-love on social media this week when he revealed his deformed big toe for the first time. On Monday, Nsikayesizwe David Ngcobo, AKA Nasty C, 22, confessed in an 8-minute video that he was born with a "special toe."

"I hid it from everyone because I wanted to leave that part in the past, But I came to realise that I need to accept myself for who I am,

"I didn’t even tell my friends until a month ago. I’m not the only one who is different and not the only one teased as a kid, but this is my chance to show the world that I’m human too,

"Don’t mind the people who bully you, you are perfect, you are God's creation."

He posted the video on Instagram and captioned it: "This is a big moment and step for me and it took a lot of courage for me to shoot and share this with you. I hope that it helps anybody that relates, to find this kind of self-love & self-acceptance. - Love, Nsikayesizwe David Junior “Nasty_C” Ngcobo. (sic)"

Nasty says he always dreamt of becoming rich with making music so that he could to have his toe "fixed", but he realised it is part of who he is.

Daily Voice