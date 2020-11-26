WATCH: Natasha Thahane shows off her piano skills on Instagram

Actress Natasha Thahane took to Instagram to share a beautiful video of herself playing the piano while former “Idol SA” contestant, Tebogo Louw played the guitar and sang. Thahane’s newly learnt piano playing skills complimented Louw’s amazing voice as he sang Jamie Foxx’s “Love Brings Change”. Fans enjoyed the collaboration between the two and filled Thahane’s post with compliments. Mr_levelsonpoint said: “Beautiful people, beautiful music.🙌”“. Missnande_n said: “What can't you do Thash???? Like honestly what??? 😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥”.

While Sparklelebo said: “🙈Didn't know she plays piano👏”.

Thahane worked on her piano playing skills during the 21 day national lockdown earlier this year.

The “Blood & Water” actress, who recently turned 25, quarantined alone during the lockdown period and revealed that she was going to use the 21 days to learn to play the piano.

At the time she posted a few videos on her Instagram page of her playing songs.

When Thahane shared the video above in April, a music producer, at Shibe Entertainment commented on her post saying that he would love to work with her.

“@natasha_tahane, u are actually pretty good @ playing keys on a piano...I'm a music producer, you should consider doing a collab with I sometime, something really dope could come outta there... so, send those loops...”.

The multi-talented actress does not only play the piano as a hobby but also does her own artwork.

Check this out: