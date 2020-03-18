WATCH: Ndlovu Youth Choir sings about safety precautions during Covid-19 pandemic

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

"America's Got Talent" finalists Ndlovu Youth Choir released a song sharing the precautionary measures that can be taken to help stop the spread of the virus. Posting on their YouTube channel, the youth choir sing and illustrate how to keep safe amid the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. This includes washing your hands,not touching you face, covering your cough or sneeze with tissue or elbow, calling your local Covid-19 hotline - 0800 029 999 (RSA) - if you think you might have the virus and to not spread rumours or panic during this period. "Idols SA" judge Somizi Mhlongo recently took it upon himself to get tested for the coronavirus after he had a pain on his chest and a persistent cough.

In the video of him going to get tested at a private hospital, the "Somizi and Mohale: The Union" star is seen wearing a mask and vest about the cost of taking the test.

"So guys I am at a private hospital to do tests for the coronavirus...but also like my chest, I am coughing so you never know".

"But then I get here and I ask how much is it and they go 'a thousand four, a thousand five'. That broke my heart. I asked what happened to people who can't afford it and they say 'no there are public hospitals."

Somizi went on to say that he asked what does this mean for people who have no clinics around them and can't afford R1 400 for a test.

"I feel that something needs to be done about this. Even if I can afford it I think its too much (money) and I think they should start putting things in place because it might get worse and are we ready for it".