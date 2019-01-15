Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane and Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane showed her support for Zodwa Wabantu in a video posted by the vosho queen on her Instagram account. Despite being criticised for her provocative clothing and sultry dance moves, the entertainer and aspiring actress clearly has fans in high places.

In the video posted on Monday, an emotional Wabantu calls Mokonyane her "inspiration" and gushes over the minister during an exchange at the Eyadini Lounge in Durban.

Mokonyane then replies by saying that she represents every woman and that nobody must judge Wabantu.

Adding that Wabantu is who she is and people should respect her. Wabantu ends of the video by thanking Mokonyane and sharing a kiss.

Watch the video below:



