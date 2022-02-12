WATCH: Nomalanga Shozi lets slip her baby’s gender

Local actress Nomalanga Shozi recently had a baby shower in celebration of her baking bundle of joy. On Thursday, the face of BET Africa and a select few of her friends got together to celebrate the arrival of her child.

The BET Africa presenter recently announced that she was expecting her first child, with a hot photo shoot. She certainly chose a fitting theme: a magazine cover shoot. Nomalanga’s baby shower was attended by several Mzansi A-listers, including Uncle Vinny, Ayanda Thabethe, Cassper Nyovest and the father of her child, Bandile of Major League DJz. Bandile gave a touching speech, thanking all in attendance for spending their afternoon with them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BET Africa (@bet_africa) Now, if you thought you would be getting an inside view of the couple, sadly not – #becomingtherents was just the perfect hashtag for the baby shower and not the name of a reality show. During her thank-you speech, Nomalanga let it slip that she and Bandile were expecting a baby girl. "In terms of being mom and dad, it's a new one for us, but like they say in this industry, next script, please. We'll just get into it, put our backs into it, and do our best to make each of you proud. Our baby is so happy, she's been kicking,” she said.