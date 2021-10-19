WATCH: Nomcebo Zikode gets love from Swiss fans

Local songstress Nomcebo Zikode is repeating the rewards of the global success of “Jerusalema”. The “Xola Moya Wam” singer is currently on a world tour and stopped by in Switzerland.

Sharing a video on her Instagram account, Nomcebo is seen with Swiss fans asking her for pictures and were showing her love. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode) Last week, The “Bayabuza“ hitmaker performed in the US for the first time at the One Fete – Miami Carnival 2021. Sharing a video from the festival she captioned the post: “1st time in USA 🇺🇸,sold-out show at the Miami Carnival with 7000 people… thank u for the love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode) Before she took the stage, Nomcebo was honoured by the City of Miami’s official commissioner Jeffrey Watson and Joe Carollo. She shared the big moment on her Instagram page which was broadcast on the Spanish-language television station América TeVé. “Being honoured by the city of Miami 🇺🇸 Commissioner Wardson and @joecarollonow honoured me on my 1st visit to America, to the state of Florida and to the City of Miami.

“I was then declared as a distinguished visitor and presented with the keys to the city,” wrote Nomcebo. She added: “I am so grateful to receive such a prestigious welcome from the city and to see how proud they are of an artist who comes all the way from KZN, South Africa and sings in isiZulu 💚🥰.” Last month, Nomcebo linked up with “Love and Hip Hop” creator Mona Scott-Young who visited South Africa at the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site in Gauteng.