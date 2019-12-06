Nomzamo Mbatha. Picture: Instagram
Local actress Nomzamo Mbatha gave the keynote address for the 2019 graduating class at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls on Wednesday. 
Taking to her Instagram page, the "Coming 2 America" star shared a video of Oprah Winfrey introducing her for her keynote address. 

In Oprah's introduction she mentions all of Nomzamo's accolades, including her activism work and her humble beginnings. The OWN Network owner goes on to mention that Nomzamo was unanimously voted by the graduating class at the school to do the address. 

In the caption of the post, Nomzamo tells the story of how she wanted to attend the school when she was younger but things didn't go that way and went  on to refer to Oprah introducing her as a full circle moment. 

" It’s not everyday that you get to be introduced by the incomparable Oprah Winfrey. I remember when I was 14 and the announcement was made that she would be conducting interviews with young girls across the country that would join the academy, I was devastated!! "

"I even considered dropping two grades down JUST so I could attend. To have the opportunity To be in an institution that nurtures young girls from all backgrounds. Fast forward to today and I am giving the Keynote Address at the Class of 2019 Valedictory Ceremony.""

"What a full full circle it is for me today. What an honour for Mama O to introduce me. I know my angels in heaven are having a sing and dance. Today was a humbling day. Today was a good day."

"Dear 15 year old Zamo... Guess what, it gets sunnier as we go along."

Nomzamo also recently rubbed shoulders with Lewis Hamilton when she attended the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix. 