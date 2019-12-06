" It’s not everyday that you get to be introduced by the incomparable Oprah Winfrey. I remember when I was 14 and the announcement was made that she would be conducting interviews with young girls across the country that would join the academy, I was devastated!! "





"I even considered dropping two grades down JUST so I could attend. To have the opportunity To be in an institution that nurtures young girls from all backgrounds. Fast forward to today and I am giving the Keynote Address at the Class of 2019 Valedictory Ceremony.""





"What a full full circle it is for me today. What an honour for Mama O to introduce me. I know my angels in heaven are having a sing and dance. Today was a humbling day. Today was a good day."



