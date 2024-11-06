WATCH: Nota Baloyi urges young rappers to respect the industry OGs

In the latest episode of “The Hustlers Corner SA”, DJ Sbu invited controversial music producer, Nota Baloyi, to share his thoughts on South African politics, the state of hip hop culture and the importance of responsible influence among other topics. In the candid discussion, Baloyi expressed his concerns over the influences flooding today’s youth through various platforms.

He said: “The kids of today are drawing influences from people who shouldn’t be influencing anybody. The fact that the internet doesn’t gatekeep these people, we’ve got some of the worst influencers on our young kids.” Baloyi said that it is important for young artists to respect veteran artists so that they can grow together in the industry. “It’s easy for young rappers to get endorsement deals now because the people that are giving you these deals were also rappers in the 90s and 2000s, they get the game, and they giving you these opportunities because that’s what they wanted when they were kids and never got that.

“That’s why you guys are benefiting. You cannot misuse that. You need to respect your elders.” He continued to share that he recently listened to Tony Dayimane’s latest album, “Red October: Induction”, which featured veteran hip hop stars like Kwesta and Yanga Chief. “How do you let Kwesta and Yanga Chief bury you on a song? Usimamane and Dayimane do the first two verses, and then comes Kwesta and Yanga.

“The gap between my generation, who applied themselves to learning the craft and the skill of rap and understanding the importance of words that you chose, the words that you use and don’t use, the spacing, the way that you adhere to a flow, you know what I mean? These guys gave them a master class.” “Young kids should not allow that. That is the same comment I made when Maglera Doe Boy featured Khuli Chana,” said Baloyi. Baloyi also took a moment to give radio personality Tbo Touch his flowers.

“When I am on podcasts I mention every single OG that ever helped me, doesn’t matter how small their contribution was, I mention it. I go to Tbo Touch’s posts and I remind him that I am grateful for everything he did for me, and all the doors he opened for me. “When I met him I was wearing a school uniform, and he took me seriously and he took me into boardrooms. I thank him, and I don’t do it just for me, I do it for the young kids that are also watching.” Further along in the conversation, Baloyi also took the time to praise Kabelo Mabalane, the founding member of the legendary kwaito group TKZee, who is now a pastor at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.