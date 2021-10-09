WATCH: Ntsiki Mazwai makes light of Boity GBV outrage

By Shingai Darangwa Ntsiki Mazwai can’t seem to steer clear of trouble. It's as if she's a piece of metal and the controversy magnet keeps pulling her in.

Over the years, she's hurled insults at anyone and everything. This year has been a particularly eventful one for Ntsiki with shots thrown at the likes of Julius Malema, DJ Fresh and DJ Zinhle. While celebrities like DJ Zinhle, Nadia Nakai, Denise Zimba and Mihlali rallied behind media personality Boity Thulo after shocking images of her altercation with radio personality Bujy Bikwa emerged, along with an audio recording, Ntsiki, on the other hand, saw it differently.

In a video posted on Twitter, she expressed how she has an issue with gender-based violence being put on the same level as an altercation between drunk people. "I have a problem with two drunkards who are slurring at each other, calling each other fat f****, being in the same category as some woman who is genuinely being abused by her man,“ she wrote. Guys I have a problem........ pic.twitter.com/wzeMDboSOM — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) October 8, 2021 As usual, Mazwai's comments caused controversy online, with several Twitter users condemning her for seemingly justifying Boity's ordeal.

Below are some of the responses: @4listeners responded: “It's Gender based violence and there is no other smart explanation. STOP IT!” It's Gender based violence and there is no other smart explanation.

STOP IT! https://t.co/j8qVPvSQp3 — Des (@4listeners) October 8, 2021 Kodwa the stats are linking the two, Ntsiki? GBV and alcohol consumption are not mutually exclusive. Carling did a WHOLE campaign highlighting why your problem is null and void. https://t.co/FlLDtQ4bW0 — teenxember (@teenxember) October 8, 2021 @teenxember posted: “Kodwa the stats are linking the two, Ntsiki? GBV and alcohol consumption are not mutually exclusive. Carling did a WHOLE campaign highlighting why your problem is null and void.”