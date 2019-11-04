WATCH: Ntsiki Mazwai says 'f**k the Springboks'









Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram Controversy-stirring poet Ntsiki Mazwai is at it again, spewing out more vitriol in the direction of the Springboks. Not even the national rugby team's brilliant achievement on the world stage on Saturday could save them from a fresh Mazwai attack. Seems there's just no pleasing everyone. Taking to her Twitter page, Mazwai posted a video of her reciting a poem titled: "I Will Not Play Along With You", along with caption saying "f**k the Springboks". In the poem, the "Qhawe" singer lists the reasons she refuses to support the national rugby team, which include that "the team doesn't represent the demographics of the country".

She goes on to say that rugby is a stronghold for racism in South Africa, black people are excluded from the sport deliberately, Afrikaans men play tricks to keep black boys out of the sport and that out of 31 players there are only seven black people representing a black country.

Mazwai finishes the poem by saying that if they want her to support the Springboks as a South African, they need to give her a team that reflects her and reflects where she is in life.

I Will Not Play Along With You



Fuck the Springboks kahle kahle



#RugbyWorldCupfinal pic.twitter.com/HgC6yZ5wyh — #Qhawe OUT NOW (@ntsikimazwai) November 2, 2019

Tweeps weren't happy about her poem, especially following the Springboks winning the Rugby World Cup, with Siya Kolisi as the first black captain.

We'll also not play along with you & your bitterness. We're busy celebrating with our very own Tendai Mtawarira pic.twitter.com/P0jKa3Ybdl — Jack (@karidzaJack) November 3, 2019

Not today please 🙏 . Today we are #StrongerTogether supporting the #Springboks on the #RWCFinal and we are Represented by #SiyaKolisi so please pic.twitter.com/J3xFkLph2a — Thuso Tshiloane 🇿🇦✊🏿 (@ThusoTshiloane1) November 2, 2019

Ntsiki what have you actually done for the black community besides moan about white people ? — kaygee (@Kaydaviper) November 3, 2019

Ntsiki Mazwai has become this bitter and dull person. Maybe she's always been like that, i mean i never really knew her i only knew her music. I used to vibe to that alot. Still do. Its crazy how she's changed 😔💔 — Shakes🤧 (@Chakino_N) November 3, 2019

Ntsiki Mazwai seeing she is trending thinking its bcoz of her song qhawe n only to find out its bcoz of her bitterness. Bomboclat pic.twitter.com/0X3mfGmttZ — I follow too (@Nathi80544262) November 3, 2019

Something is wrong with Ntsiki Mazwai. It doesn’t say cousin in that head of hers. I don’t understand how one person can be so negative. Yam’hlula e freedom dade ka Thandiswa. Yoh. — IG : @plughubza (@KeaMnguni) November 2, 2019

Early last week, Mazwai first shared her thoughts on the Springboks when she tweeted that she finds the "rugby team to be an apartheid trigger" and that she can't "celebrate the victory of white domination using a black female CEO".

She followed this by saying that rugby for her represents how "mentally damaged we are" and that she can't be excited about "crumbs" while upholding "white supremacy".