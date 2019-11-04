Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram

Controversy-stirring poet Ntsiki Mazwai is at it again, spewing out more vitriol in the direction of the Springboks.

Not even the national rugby team's brilliant achievement on the world stage on Saturday could save them from a fresh Mazwai attack.

Seems there's just no pleasing everyone.

Taking to her Twitter page, Mazwai posted a video of her reciting a poem titled: "I Will Not Play Along With You", along with caption saying "f**k the Springboks".

In the poem, the "Qhawe" singer lists the reasons she refuses to support the national rugby team, which include that "the team doesn't represent the demographics of the country". 

She goes on to say that rugby is a stronghold for racism in South Africa, black people are excluded from the sport deliberately, Afrikaans men play tricks to keep black boys out of the sport and that out of 31 players there are only seven black people representing a black country.

Mazwai finishes the poem by saying that if they want her to support the Springboks as a South African, they need to give her a team that reflects her and reflects where she is in life. 

Tweeps weren't happy about her poem, especially following the Springboks winning the Rugby World Cup, with Siya Kolisi as the first black captain.

Early last week, Mazwai first shared her thoughts on the Springboks when she tweeted that she finds the "rugby team to be an apartheid trigger" and that she can't "celebrate the victory of white domination using a black female CEO". 

She followed this by saying that rugby for her represents how "mentally damaged we are" and that she can't be excited about "crumbs" while upholding "white supremacy". 