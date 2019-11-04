Controversy-stirring poet Ntsiki Mazwai is at it again, spewing out more vitriol in the direction of the Springboks.
Not even the national rugby team's brilliant achievement on the world stage on Saturday could save them from a fresh Mazwai attack.
Seems there's just no pleasing everyone.
Taking to her Twitter page, Mazwai posted a video of her reciting a poem titled: "I Will Not Play Along With You", along with caption saying "f**k the Springboks".
In the poem, the "Qhawe" singer lists the reasons she refuses to support the national rugby team, which include that "the team doesn't represent the demographics of the country".