WATCH: Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on AKA and Sizwe Dhlomo's fight

Controversial poet and singer Ntsiki Mazwai has weighed in on all the drama between Sizwe Dhlomo, AKA, Cassper Nyovest and Riky Rick. Ntsiki shared her opinion in the latest video on her YouTube channel. In the video, she calls Sizwe a bully for provoking AKA in what she described as a three-day cat fight, saying Sizwe "probably wanted to be a rapper" and called Riky Rick a 'b*tch ass n*gga' for apologising to Sizwe. "Sizwe Dhlomo and AKA had a catfight for an entire three days. It's not the first cat fight we see among the boys and it's not the last. When do we get to police the men for how childish and pathetic they are to be fighting like they are in creche", she said. She went on to ask why Sizwe, who is turning 37 this year, was fighting "with the kids", referring to AKA being 32 years old.

"Why are you bullying the little kids? AKA is your little brother so what are you doing? I noticed that Sizwe kept going to AKA and AKA was quiet. I suspect that if I go into Sizwe Dhlomo's archives, I'm going to find out that he wanted to be a rapper. This is what I am reading from the situation. He is too overly involved in how AKA does his thing and obsessed with AKA's journey," she said.

Ntsiki also said that with everything Sizwe says he does, he should have his plate full and not be able to comment on other peoples hustles.

She added: "I'm reading that AKA is not in a good space. I think he is vulnerable".

In the video went on to say that Riky lost all credibility when he apologised to Sizwe.

"Riky Rick you were right so I don't know why you became a b*tch ass n*gga and apologised, apologised for what? All Riky Rick said was just back off Sizwe, we are all trying to figure it out. We are the rappers, we are actually living the lifestyle. Riky you lost the game".

