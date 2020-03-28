WATCH: Nyaniso Dzedze reunites with wife after detention at airport

Self-proclaimed “Wizard of Art” Nyaniso Dzedze and his wife Yana Fay Dzedze are reunited after one week of detention at OR Tambo International Airport because she possesses a German passport. In a lengthy statement posted on social media, the star expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped and prayed with him during his wife's detention. Sharing an emotional video of the reunion, Dzedze wrote: "My Gratitude Proceeds Everything" He continued: "To all who supported, prayed, sent love, sent energetic fields of light...Thank you YANA IS HOME. My love is home. My wife is here."

Although he didn't reveal the details of her release Dzedze thanked his lawyer and his wife for working tirelessly to ensure Yana's safe return.

"I cannot thank my incredible, never say die lawyer, brother and gladiator Mokgatle Mokgatle enough . What a king. Not to mention Nombikazi his fire wife, that was the wind beneath his wings. We thank God.

"We thank EVERY ONE of the figures of influence that opened up their hearts to the situation and heard our pleas. Thank you. There was so much growth in this for all of us...One of the greatest things I learned... There is no length too far, there's no place I won't go for this love i hold for this human I call my wife."

Dzedze concluded his statement by encouraging fellow South Africans to stay indoors and comply by the new national regulations over the next 21 days.

"Stay indoors, keep Quarantined and let's all learn, love and grow from these God guided experiences," he said.

This comes after her posted a string of videos and statements on multiple social media platforms where he pleaded with the South Africans government, including a petition to assist in the release of his wife from detention.

The couple was detained last week upon their arrival from Rwanda. The "Rhythm City" star was allowed in the country his wife is denied entry "because she has a passport from a high-risk country but she hasn't been to Germany since she was 15".

This comes after a strict travel ban by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement, stating that South Africa will close its borders to all foreign nationals from high-risk coronavirus countries.