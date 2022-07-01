WATCH: Old video of Black Coffee saying he wouldn't want Nota managing his brand resurfaces

When it comes to the internet, it's safe to say that nothing is forgotten. A recent example is how tweeps dug up an old video of renowned DJ Black Coffee in conversation about how he wouldn't leave his brand in the hands of controversial music exec Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi.

Nota is well known for being instrumental in award-winning rapper Kwesta's career but has gained fame for his controversial comments on social media. Nota's stances have had him butting heads or twitter thumbs with numerous Mzansi celebrities with some such as Shimza and Slikour landing inside courtrooms. He recently shared that his case with Shimza would be headed to trial in August. Black Coffee shared his sentiments during AMPD Studios by Old Mutual, “Zulu Man With Some Power” podcast series, with Nasty C and Scoop Makhatini. Nota in the past has taken shots at the Grammy award-winning artist.

The producer explained how it is important as an artist to entrust the right people with your brand. He made an example of how he wouldn’t entrust his brand with someone called “The Authority” referring to Nota. “You can get a guy like that to manage you but you are not aware of his persona. And you give him your entire brand and you don’t know the conversations. You don’t know how he’s treating your clients and everyone who’s making you money. I’m saying these are the mistakes we make,” he said. The old video gained traction after being shared by controversial blogger Musa Khawula.

