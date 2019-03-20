Palesa Madisakwane. Picture: Instagram

Warning: This article contains graphic images and content that may offend sensitive viewers. Actress and former news anchor Palesa Madisakwane who was involved in a car accident over the weekend says she is thankful to be alive.

Modisakwane revealed in a series of posts on her Instagram account that the car she and her nine-year daughter were travelling in, was hit by an alleged drunk driver on Witkoppen Road on Saturday.

Modisakwane, who sustained mostly facial injuries has taken to Instagram to share her reconstructive surgery journey through a stream of videos. She also thanked her family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time.

Sharing the videos of her reconstructive surgery, Modisakwane wrote, "Not for sensitive viewers. Reconstructive surgery with the best plastic surgeon @the_aesthetic_studio with Dr Mia. Thank you sister Anna, Amo, dorro nonku, mañana and the Letsiki family... Feeling good,"





She also shared a heartfelt message with her paying tribute to everyone who has assisted her from the time the unfortunate event took place.

Posting an image of herself carrying a bouquet of flowers, she thanked among others, her ex Somizi, her friends and Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa."Flowers are my best friends... thank you..." she wrote.

The media personality has shared the graphic details of her accident social media, also raising awareness of dangers of drinking under the influence, which according to 'Arrive Alive' website "drunk driving is one of the biggest threats to road safety in South Africa, indicating that 50% of people who die on the roads have a blood alcohol concentration above 0.05 gram per 100 millilitres."

Watch Palesa's account of the crash and her recovery below.

Palesa added that she thanks God for his mercy and appealed to people to not drink and drive. In a heartfelt post she wrote: "I'm standing here not as a celebrity as some people will call me and not as a public figure or TV personality but as a South African citizen. I'm standing here as a mother, a sister and a black woman who is a voice to the voiceless of all those who suffered against the inhumane irresponsible drunken driver that got away with murder! Let's stand together south African against drunk drivers who are putting out lives in danger!"

