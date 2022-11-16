WATCH: Pearl Shongwe’s memorial service under way

SABC and Metro FM news reader Pearl Shongwe’s memorial service is currently under way, with her funeral being held in the coming days. The TV personality died at her Polofields flat, North of Joburg, on Tuesday, November 8. She was 35.

“It is with great sadness that the Shongwe family announces the untimely passing of our beloved daughter Ntombifuthi Pearl Shongwe. “She passed away in her sleep,” read the statement from the family, shared by Metro FM business manager, Kina Nhlengethwa. Her family recently confirmed that her funeral will be held in Diepkloof on Saturday, November 19.

The Metro FM presenter and “Daily Thetha” presenter will be laid to rest at the Nasrec Memorial Park. Her memorial service is currently on at the SABC head office in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. View this post on Instagram A post shared by METRO FM (@metrofmsa) “The memorial service is hosted by Metro FM and what will be taking place is her colleagues, friends and relatives will be there to talk about Pearl and looking back at her life. It starts at 12pm in SABC M1 auditorium and it will finish round about 3pm at the latest,” said the family spokesman, Khehla Thsabalala.

Watch the memorial live on Youtube here or on Facebook here. At the time of her untimely death, Shongwe was a newsreader and presenter on the popular radio and television shows “The Touchdown” show on Metro FM and SABC 1’s youth programme “Daily Thetha”. Her radio career was launched in 2010 when she worked for the youth radio station YFM as an entertainment reporter, alongside Tsiki.

