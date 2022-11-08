WATCH: Pearl Thusi and Gabrielle Union nail 'Cuff It' challenge and enjoy a night out on the town

Local actress Pearl Thusi is having a good time with friend and Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union, who is currently in the country. The duo have hit the clubs and taken to social media to share the highlights of the fun they were having.

Story continues below Advertisement

Union is in the country, along with her family, for the launch of her new haircare range, Flawless, in partnership with Clicks. She’s already made an appearance at the Clicks Sandton City store along with her basketball husband, Dwayne Wade. In the video, the ladies are seen taking part in the viral “Cuff It” challenge inspired by Beyonce's song of the same name.

They captioned their joint post and said; "Can you count how many times we did this challenge? 😂 1 - watch what happens when hunger strikes at groove… or the wings just SLAP. 2- I was so lit and I’m not ashamed (anymore) 🫣😅 3 - this #cuffitchallenge is officially over y’all." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) Union and Thusi met years ago in Barcelona and since then they have developed a solid friendship. The "Being Mary Jane" star even showed Thusi love on her Woman Crush Wednesday (WCW) posts in 2020.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Today’s #WCW is the talented @PearlThusi. I met Pearl randomly in a bar in Barcelona right after watching her movie Catching Feeling & I fanned out! “She is the kind of woman that's a superstar for all the right reasons. She is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, mother & more," wrote Union at the time.

Story continues below Advertisement