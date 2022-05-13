WATCH: Pearl Thusi serenaded by 4-year-old niece’s music concert

In an adorable video, actress Pearl Thusi’s 4-year-old niece hits all the right notes as she sings Adele’s chart-topping song, “Easy On Me”. Thusi posted the video on her Instagram page recently and watching the little girl sing is sure to brighten up the dullest of day.

The self confident, sassy little girl who is clearly enjoying being in the spotlight put on a stellar 19-odd minute “concert” for Thusi and the rest of her family who can be heard in the background cheering her on. After singing “Easy On Me”, the little girl takes a sip of juice from her juice box to quench her thirst before carrying on belting hit after hit, including Justin Bieber’s “Baby” and popular nursery rhymes “Incy Wincy Spider” and “The Wheels On The Bus”. The little girl also shows off her dance moves to amapiano songs on YouTube – she even does the famous DBN Gogo dance move that went viral on social media late last year.

Thusi captioned the video: “This will make your day/night. Send this to @adele guys please. 😂😂”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) Thusi’s fans could’t get enough of the little girl’s performance with comments like: “Thank you posting this, I was going through the most missing my late mom, this just put a smile on my face😢🙏🏿” commented nonhlanhlakhuzwayo. While nobuhleh1202 wrote: “Too cute ❤️ something to lighten our hearts hle❤️”.

