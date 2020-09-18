WATCH: Pearl Thusi takes up pole dancing and she's pretty good

Local actress Pearl Thusi took to her social media pages to post a very interesting and sexy video of herself. The “Behind The Story“ host shared a clip of her very first pole dancing session with “Gravity Goddess Pole Studio“. On Twitter posted the clip with cheeky caption that said: “My very first class. Please hide ya men”. In the video, Thusi looks like she has caught on very quickly and is having a lot of fun as she dances on the pole to Rihanna’s hit song, “Wild Thoughts”. My very first class.

Please hide ya men . 😋 pic.twitter.com/02cYojnU2S — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) September 18, 2020 On Instagram she posted another version of the clip with the caption: “@gravitygoddessza ❤️

This was my first class. She’s an amazing instructor”.

Gravitygoddessza posted the same video with the caption: “To my Absolutely Gorgeous Goddess @pearlthusi -♥️🤍🤍🤍 sooooo enjoyed working with this exquisite and just simply amazing soul 🧚🏽🧚🏽 She is Beautiful.. inside and out ...our session was magical 🥰🥰🥰🥰 #Ready #Set #Fly🧚🏽🧚🏽🧚🏽”.

While most Twitter fans saw this as an opportunity to comment on Thusi’s body along with her instructor’s, other’s worried that it may attract problematic men.

