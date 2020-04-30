EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Prince Kaybee and Ludacris. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)/AP
Prince Kaybee and Ludacris. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)/AP

WATCH: Prince Kaybee celebrates Ludacris listening to his music

By Entertainment Writer Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

It would appear that being in lockdown has left American rapper and "Fast & Furious" actor, Ludacris with a lot of time of his hands. 

Enough time to start listening to South African music. 

Either that or the star has been a secret of Prince Kaybee for a while. 

Ludacris, known for hits like "How Low" and "Pimpin' All Over The World", has revealed via Instagram that he listens to music producer and DJ, Prince Kaybee. 

The rapper was relaxing in his home at night by the pool with his children and listening to "Gugulethu", a collaboration by Prince Kaybee, Indlovukazi, Supta and Afro Brothers that was released last year. 

The song was not only one of the biggest songs of 2019 but also won a DStv Viewers Choice Award. 

In the IG live video, "Gugulethu" can be heard playing while one of Ludacris' daughters “twerks” to the beat. 

Feeling that his daughter was too young to be “shaking it like that”, Ludacris then said, “Excuse me, absolutely not”, as his other child joined in and grooved to the dope track. 

Prince Kaybee caught wind of this and later posted it on his own Instagram and Twitter accounts. 

He captioned the video: "Guys look". 


Fans could not get enough of the video and congratulated Prince Kaybee. 

See below:

Share this article:

Related Articles