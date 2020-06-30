WATCH: Prince Kaybee clears the airs on him being 'pompous'

Award-winning DJ and musician Prince Kaybee has come out to clear the “misconception” that he is “pompous” after social media users attached the label to his name in the wake of several Twitter spats involving him.

In a video posted on Instagram, Kaybee, who has been in twars with Black Coffee, Euphonik and DJ Maphorisa, explained where he thinks the impression stems from and why he thinks it is false.

“I get this on social media a lot, that I am pompous, I'm arrogant, I've got a big head and I'm feeling myself ... whatever that means ... With that misconception, I've learnt a lot. I've looked at how people understand, outspoken people. People understand outspoken people are arrogant and in your face ...”

Kaybee said he considers himself outspoken as opposed to arrogant and that people confuse the two. He said he's observed that people use “outspoken and arrogant” interchangeably, even though the words have very different meanings.

He added that the human race was hopeless if they continued to label people who have opinions and know what they want as “arrogant” when all they are is opinionated and outspoken...as is in his case.