WATCH: Queen Latifah brings Pearl Thusi to tears
Share this article:
American actress and rapper, Queen Latifah, has brought South African actress Pearl Thusi to tears after she sent a shout-out to Thusi which complimented her work in the industry, specifically her acting on “Queen Sono”.
Thusi who couldn’t believe her eyes, posted a video on Instagram of her crying while watching Latifah’s shout-out.
Latifah said: “Pearl Thusi, what’s up, this is Queen Latifah, I just wanted to give you a shout-out sister and let you know you strong, you bad, you know.
“I’m watching you, I’m watching you do your thing, keep doing your thing, and one day maybe we can do something together, that’ll be hot,” said Latifah.
A very emotional Thusi who recorded herself, could not believe that Queen Latifah actually knows who she is.
The “Queen Sono” actress was crying as she said, “It can’t be me, I need to watch that again”.
After watching it for the second time she said: “She is definitely talking about me, heck. I can’t, I can’t.
“I also need to talk to myself about why I’m recording myself crying, because that’s weird,” she said before continuing to cry uncontrollably.
Along with the video, Thusi explained in the caption as to why this shout-out meant so much to her.
She said: “The pain I’ve been through in the last 2 years is something I’ve hidden so well.
“Losing my father, heartbreak, the cancellation of QS & watching people celebrate that while the sting continued to burn from something out of my control… And now as soon as I thought one of the most epic weeks of my life had come to an end… ✨✨✨”.
She said she was deeply thankful and humbled by all the positive that had happened in the last week.
“I’m ashamed that I’ve doubted myself & therefore God in the recent months.
“And this week He hasn’t stopped blessing me so abundantly. I cannot stop sobbing - but somehow I’m even doing it in private in first class on @emirates 🥲🙈 ,” wrote Thusi.
She recalled how she spotted Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah at the BET awards and went on her knees to greet them.
"No picture, it didn’t feel right - I wanted more than just a picture. I just told myself, I want them to know my name one day… one day I want to work with them. I just thanked them for being an Inspiration. They humbly held my hands, nodded.