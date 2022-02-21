WATCH: Queen Latifah brings Pearl Thusi to tears

American actress and rapper, Queen Latifah, has brought South African actress Pearl Thusi to tears after she sent a shout-out to Thusi which complimented her work in the industry, specifically her acting on “Queen Sono”. Thusi who couldn’t believe her eyes, posted a video on Instagram of her crying while watching Latifah’s shout-out.

Latifah said: “Pearl Thusi, what’s up, this is Queen Latifah, I just wanted to give you a shout-out sister and let you know you strong, you bad, you know. “I’m watching you, I’m watching you do your thing, keep doing your thing, and one day maybe we can do something together, that’ll be hot,” said Latifah. A very emotional Thusi who recorded herself, could not believe that Queen Latifah actually knows who she is.

The “Queen Sono” actress was crying as she said, “It can’t be me, I need to watch that again”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) After watching it for the second time she said: “She is definitely talking about me, heck. I can’t, I can’t.

“I also need to talk to myself about why I’m recording myself crying, because that’s weird,” she said before continuing to cry uncontrollably. Along with the video, Thusi explained in the caption as to why this shout-out meant so much to her. She said: “The pain I’ve been through in the last 2 years is something I’ve hidden so well.

“Losing my father, heartbreak, the cancellation of QS & watching people celebrate that while the sting continued to burn from something out of my control… And now as soon as I thought one of the most epic weeks of my life had come to an end… ✨✨✨”. She said she was deeply thankful and humbled by all the positive that had happened in the last week. “I’m ashamed that I’ve doubted myself & therefore God in the recent months.