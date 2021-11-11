WATCH: Rea Gopane says he won’t apologise to Mr JazziQ

“Everything SA Music TV” host Rea Gopane has said that he’s not apologising to Mr JazziQ for his comments about Killer Kau and Mpura. Last month, the controversial podcaster landed in hot water after he said on an episode that the Woza hitmaker “sacrificed Mpura and Killer Kau… for the betterment of his career”.

After the clip went viral, Mr JazziQ issued a statement on his social media platforms regards the allegations made. He claimed that Rea’s comments “maliciously defames Mr Tumelo Manyoni” aka Mr JazziQ. He added that the allegations against the amapiano star were “void of any form of truth and are harmful” and had a severe impact on him “both emotionally and psychologically”.

The “Ulazi” hitmaker revealed that he had sent a letter of demand to Rea and the other host of “Everything SA Music TV”, to withdraw their comments, issue an apology and remove the video from all their platforms. However, since this has not been done, he was opting to take legal action against them. On the latest episode of “Everything SA Music TV”, Rea said: “JazziQ though, apparently allegedly I got sued though. I did get sued.

“Let me start by saying this, I did feel obliged to send apologies to their(Killer Kau and Mpura) families… But I’m not gonna apologise to JazziQ. “He treated us like we are nothing. “When we tried doing some work with him, he wasted our time.

“The same story that you guys heard on MacG, JazziQ gave us the same story… I felt treated like a Popeye by JazziQ. “ Watch the video below: Earlier this year, Bonang Matheba sued Rea for R500 000 after a video of him went viral following the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper AKA’s fiancée Anele “Nellie” Tembe.

In the video, Rea and his co-host discussed the circumstances around Anele’s death and how, at her funeral, her father, Durban businessman Moses Tembe, had alluded to his daughter possibly having a problem with substance abuse. He took aim at the media personality again following news that she was in a battle over the ownership of House of BNG brand. Reacting to the news on his podcast, Rea said that Bonang was not smart, and that all she had behind her were her fans.