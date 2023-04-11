WATCH: Relebogile Mabotja responds to backlash over her asking Minnie Dlamini about her divorce

“The Honeymoon” actress and TV presenter Minnie Dlamini, was a guest on Relebogile Mabotja’s 702 radio show, for the segment “The Upside of Failure” a week ago . With the release of “The Honeymoon”, Dlamini has been promoting the film and, in so doing, also opening up about her personal life, including her divorce from Quinton Jones.

A two-minute clip of the interview, recently did the rounds Twitter and had people weighing in Dlamini speaking about why her marriage ended. “I want to know from you, what would you say the core reason is and I’m not talking about the surface level. The real deep reason on why your marriage had to end,” Mabotja asks in the clip. Twitter user @Thisthat_Acadmy asked Mabotja, why it was important to know why the marriage ended.

“ Why is it important for us to know why the marriage ended? I believe this was a very deeply personal question.” @RelebogileM why is it important for us to know why the marriage ended? I believe this was a very deeply personal question. https://t.co/nIkk0ahXTq — Vuka_Africa (@Thisthat_Acadmy) April 9, 2023 Mabotja clapped back saying had the person watched the full clip they would understand her line of questioning better. “When you actually listen to the entire discussion and how it relates to the feature called the ‘Upside of Failure’ where she listed her divorce you will understand.

“But you are a headline reader and clip watcher with a limited attention span made for short form content consumption,” Mabotja tweeted. When you actually listen to the entire discussion and how it relates to the feature called the Upside of Failure where she listed her divorce you will understand. But you are a headline reader and clip watcher with a limited attention span made for short form content consumption. https://t.co/Hn2eiNkJ9O — Relebogile Mabotja (@RelebogileM) April 9, 2023 Leading up to the moment in question, Mabotja questions Dlamini on owning her truths about her failures, while having them play out in the public. Mabotja then goes on to ask her about what she thought was the core reason behind the end of her marriage.