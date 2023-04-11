WATCH: Relebogile Mabotja responds to backlash over her asking Minnie Dlamini about her divorce

“The Honeymoon” actress and TV presenter Minnie Dlamini, was a guest on Relebogile Mabotja’s 702 radio show, for the segment “The Upside of Failure” a week ago .
With the release of “The Honeymoon”, Dlamini has been promoting the film and, in so doing, also opening up about her personal life, including her divorce from Quinton Jones.
A two-minute clip of the interview, recently did the rounds Twitter and had people weighing in Dlamini speaking about why her marriage ended.
“I want to know from you, what would you say the core reason is and I’m not talking about the surface level. The real deep reason on why your marriage had to end,” Mabotja asks in the clip.
Twitter user @Thisthat_Acadmy asked Mabotja, why it was important to know why the marriage ended.
“ Why is it important for us to know why the marriage ended? I believe this was a very deeply personal question.”
Mabotja clapped back saying had the person watched the full clip they would understand her line of questioning better.
“When you actually listen to the entire discussion and how it relates to the feature called the ‘Upside of Failure’ where she listed her divorce you will understand.
“But you are a headline reader and clip watcher with a limited attention span made for short form content consumption,” Mabotja tweeted.
Leading up to the moment in question, Mabotja questions Dlamini on owning her truths about her failures, while having them play out in the public.
Mabotja then goes on to ask her about what she thought was the core reason behind the end of her marriage.
“I think the public often hold you to some ridiculous standard. I don’t even know where it comes from. The public having seen you have a very public relationship. Which then you approached your next relationship seriously, but now things are serious.
“So you’re like I’m ready to tell the world again and then the marriage comes to an end because life happens right. How did you deal with that and many people referred to their marriage failed,” says Mabotja.
Watch the full interview below: