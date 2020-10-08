WATCH: Riky Rick addresses his beef with Cassper Nyovest again

Rapper Riky Rick has opened up about his beef with Cassper Nyovest and how he understands why his former friend wrote a song about it. He also revealed how he has nothing but love for Cassper. The “Boss Zonke” rapper revealed this during a virtual interview on YFM's Best Drive Instagram Live with Altovise and DJ Sabby. In the interview, Riky spoke about how he regretted that his beef with Cassper was aired in public and on social media. "Not to dwell on that too much, but if I could say something that would make sense to people it is that I'm invested in the story, not that I want to see the car crash, cause the car crashed.

"It's a f**k up cause I would love to be good, I would love for it to be okay and I've communicated that many times.

“I feel like for him to do that record where he said, that it's not about anyone or whatever.

“For him to do that record, he needed to do that record, I accept that,” said Riky.

The “Sidlukotini” hitmaker said when he heard the song, “To Whom It May Concern”, he was coming from a position of good communication and understanding why Cassper spoke about their beef in his new album.

"We've been speaking, we've been texting, we've been talking, we've been talking about my kids, we've had phone calls where we've talked.

"So I was taking it more from it is a situation, the f**k ups that have happened in our relationships will get sorted out behind the scenes.

“I was taking it that way but I fully understand someone putting it on a record and saying whatever he said.

“Whether it applies to me or whoever it is for, people can decide."

Riky added that he did not hold a grudge against Cassper for letting his emotions out on the song.

"I get that part, I have no beef with that, I have no beef with anybody. I get people getting out their emotions.

“My goal is for people to actively try to get into better situations."

The “Amantombazane” rapper also said that he made a mistake when he publicly spoke about his issues with Cassper to Slikour.

Watch the interview below: