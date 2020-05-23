WATCH: Riky Rick issues apology to Sizwe Dhlomo

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Rapper Riky Rick has apologised to Sizwe Dhlomo after jumping into AKA Reebok sneaker gate. This comes after Riky weighed in on a twar between Sizwe and AKA. Appearing on Instagram Live with AKA's BFF Da L.E.S, Riky Rick said that he called Supa Mega about the Reebok deal after his Twitter rant. Speaking about Sizwe commenting about the Reebok deal, the "Boss Zonke" hitmaker said: "For Siz to really get involved on that level, it's like my n*gga. I see you you're a commentator...but you make your money somewhere else, you don't make your money in rap. Stop coming for the rappers, if you love this culture build the culture." In a video that has been shared on social media, Riky said he had a one hour phone call with Sizwe where they ironed out their issue.

"I just got off the phone with Sizwe Dhlomo and we spoke for about an hour. We had a good conversation, had a positive conversation.

"I wanna say that I'm not here to fight, I'm not here for the war, I'm not here to be divisive, I try my best not to be. Sometimes I say something and it comes across as aggressive and nasty and mean towards another person and that's not something that I want to do," he said.

Riky went on to say that he has no bad blood for Sizwe and that he looks up to Sizwe.

"What I said the other day might have come off like I'm trying to dismiss him and diminish what he's done and for that I can be a man and say 'brother Siz, that wasn't my intention, I got nothing but love for you", he said.

What the full video below: