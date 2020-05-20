WATCH: Riky Rick weighs in on AKA and Sizwe Dhlomo twar

Local rapper Riky Rick has added his opinion to the ongoing twar between AKA and Sizwe Dhlomo on Tuesday.

Appearing on Instagram Live with AKA's BFF Da L.E.S, Riky Rick said that he called Supa Mega about the Reebok deal after his Twitter rant.

Speaking about Sizwe commenting about the Reebok deal, the "Boss Zonke" hitmaker said: "For Siz to really get involved on that level, it's like my n*gga. I see you you're a commentator...but you make your money somewhere else, you don't make your money in rap. Stop coming for the rappers, if you love this culture build the culture."

He continued: "Don't come for n*ggas...Don't try and make n*ggas look weak or lesser than you because they're all still trying to figure it out like you."

Watch the video below: