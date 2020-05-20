WATCH: Riky Rick weighs in on AKA and Sizwe Dhlomo twar
Local rapper Riky Rick has added his opinion to the ongoing twar between AKA and Sizwe Dhlomo on Tuesday.
Appearing on Instagram Live with AKA's BFF Da L.E.S, Riky Rick said that he called Supa Mega about the Reebok deal after his Twitter rant.
Speaking about Sizwe commenting about the Reebok deal, the "Boss Zonke" hitmaker said: "For Siz to really get involved on that level, it's like my n*gga. I see you you're a commentator...but you make your money somewhere else, you don't make your money in rap. Stop coming for the rappers, if you love this culture build the culture."
He continued: "Don't come for n*ggas...Don't try and make n*ggas look weak or lesser than you because they're all still trying to figure it out like you."
Watch the video below:
Riky Rick chopping about the Sizwe and AKA situation. pic.twitter.com/rvrehMSF9f— innit. (@TheeBoy_Lanx) May 19, 2020
This comes after Sizwe said that AKA is an "awful business person" to which the "Fela In Versace" rapper decided to mock Sizwe in a series of tweets.
Sizwe responded to the "Baddest" rapper making it clear he wasn't playing games and said: "I’ll be very direct with you son, mina I’ll f**k you up for free, no need to sign contracts. Then I’ll front you money for legal fees after that."
I’ll be very direct with you son, mina I’ll f**k you up for free, no need to sign contracts. Then I’ll front you money for legal fees after that. https://t.co/OBhmrd2eZy— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) May 17, 2020
Sizwe's mention of contracts was referencing AKA's rant about Cassper Nyovest in March, where he claimed a boxing match deal was on the table but Mufasa didn't sign it.