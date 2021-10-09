WATCH: Robert Marawa speaks about his friendship with Pearl Thusi after their split

Award-winning broadcaster Robert Marawa has opened up about his relationship with media personality Pearl Thusi. Robert was a guest on “Podcast and Chill” where he spoke about his career, leaving the SABC, and Pearl.

Speaking about their breakup in 2017, Robert said that they had recently engaged in a conversation as they were still on good terms. “The relationship came to an end, she's right. “There's always been mutual respect. Actually we communicated just the other day,” he said.

The former Metro FM personality suggested that because of his job and the industry he worked in, he had to commit a lot more of his time to his career than to relationships. “With Pearl there was respect all round. She also got the gig on Quantico when she was in New York, which was a positive thing because I always knew that the one thing that's driven her career is to one day hold a statue ... an Oscar or whatever,” he said. Robert, who has always been private about his romantic relationships attempted to keep his romance with Pearl low-key until they made their first public appearance as a couple at the annual Vodacom Durban July in 2016.