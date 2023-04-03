WATCH: Russell Simmons gifts Zakes Bantwini with a Grammy-themed cake

Russell Simmons paid homage to South African DJ and recording artist Zakes Bantwini on Saturday night during the Grammy Award winner’s set at Savaya Bali, a popular club in Bali, Indonesia. Simmons stood with Bantwini behind the decks during his headlining set at the nightspot before gifting him with a personalised Grammy Award-themed cake after the show.

Simmons is a renowned American entrepreneur and record executive who is best known as the co-founder of the legendary American record label, Def Jam Recordings. Over the years, he’s also created clothing fashion lines Phat Farm, Argyleculture, and Tantris. “Yesterday the iconic @unclerush & my sister @swaady_martin came through bearing a gift of appreciation, recognition & love,” Bantwini posted on Instagram. “A toast & cake to a Grammy win! We stand on the shoulders of giants!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakes Bantwini (@zakesbantwini) The 65-year-old, who’s a big advocate of physical and spiritual wellness, then went on to host Bantwini for a private yoga class in Bali. Throughout the day, Simmons also posted several videos and images of the two hanging out together on Sunday.