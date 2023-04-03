WATCH: Russell Simmons gifts Zakes Bantwini with a Grammy-themed cake

Russell Simmons paid homage to South African DJ and recording artist Zakes Bantwini on Saturday night during the Grammy Award winner’s set at Savaya Bali, a popular club in Bali, Indonesia.
Simmons stood with Bantwini behind the decks during his headlining set at the nightspot before gifting him with a personalised Grammy Award-themed cake after the show.
Simmons is a renowned American entrepreneur and record executive who is best known as the co-founder of the legendary American record label, Def Jam Recordings. Over the years, he’s also created clothing fashion lines Phat Farm, Argyleculture, and Tantris.
“Yesterday the iconic @unclerush & my sister @swaady_martin came through bearing a gift of appreciation, recognition & love,” Bantwini posted on Instagram. “A toast & cake to a Grammy win! We stand on the shoulders of giants!”
The 65-year-old, who’s a big advocate of physical and spiritual wellness, then went on to host Bantwini for a private yoga class in Bali. Throughout the day, Simmons also posted several videos and images of the two hanging out together on Sunday.
Bantwini beat out the likes of Burna Boy to win the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Performance at the recent awards ceremony for his collaboration with Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode titled “Bayethe”.
“This is such an incredible experience,” he told IOL Entertainment upon his return. “It feels so good to be home, and it feels great to be celebrated in this way. I hope this incentivises the powers that be to invest in young local artists so they, too, can have an opportunity to reach these global heights.”
“I would love every artist to have the opportunity to feel the joy and pride I feel right now. We have great talent here in South Africa, and all we need is more support, and we can consistently compete on a global scale.”