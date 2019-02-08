View this post on Instagram
"Art is worthy of our interrogation and is in fact an antidote for our times," writes @ava, guest-editor of @time’s second special issue devoted to #optimism. "In the issue, we celebrate and suggest ways that one can find inspiration in our present moment through the work of artists who carve a path for us all. Whether a filmmaker or a photographer, an author or an actress, a poet or a painter, these pages are filled with people who use art as a weapon for dynamic optimism." See the full Optimists issue, on 34 people changing how we see our world, at the link in bio. Photograph by @djenebaaduayom for TIME; Painting by @nelsonmakamo for TIME; Video by @arpane; animation by @brobeldesign
"As an artist I felt like I needed to restore the image of an African child" - @nelsonmakamo #FamousFreshFridays#FreshBreakfast pic.twitter.com/o71PsDsKu2— METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) February 8, 2019
