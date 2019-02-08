Nelson Makamo. Picture: Twitter

South African artist Nelson Makamo is gracing the latest cover of TIME magazine.



Revealing the cover on their “Art of Optimism” issue on Thursday, TIME magazine displayed a breathtaking portrait by the Limpopo-born artist, with the caption:

"Art is worthy of our interrogation and is in fact an antidote for our times," writes @ava, guest-editor of @time’s second special issue devoted to #optimism.





"In the issue, we celebrate and suggest ways that one can find inspiration in our present moment through the work of artists who carve a path for us all.





"Whether a filmmaker or a photographer, an author or an actress, a poet or a painter, these pages are filled with people who use art as a weapon for dynamic optimism."

Makamo is a Johannesburg-based artist. The 35-year-old star was born in Modimolle, Limpopo province.

Born with an astounding artistic aptitude he honed his craft at Artist Proof Studios in Johannesburg where he studied printmaking for 3 years.

Makamo has exhibited as a group and solo exhibitions in South Africa, France, Italy, America, Netherlands, The United Kingdom, Germany, Amsterdam and Scotland.





Speaking to DJ Fresh on Metro FM's 'The Fresh Breakfast Show' on Friday, Makamo said he as an artist he "needed to restore the image of an African child".

“As an artist I felt like I needed to restore the image of an African child” - @nelsonmakamo #FamousFreshFridays#FreshBreakfast pic.twitter.com/o71PsDsKu2 — METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) February 8, 2019