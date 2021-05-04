WATCH: SA Black Coffee fan whips out Uncle Vinny dance moves at US club

Black Coffee fan and groovist Enhle Hillary went viral recently, after she whipped out local dances moves at a club in Houston, Texas.

The “Drive” hitmaker was playing a set at Clé nightclub, in Beyoncé’s home city, and Enhle was at the front during the set while he was getting the crowd going.

In the video that went viral, Enhle is seen whipping out Gen Z professional vibe-maker Uncle Vinny’s well-known dance moves.

If, like many people, you’re unfamiliar with Uncle Vinny, he is a 19-year-old MTV Base VJ and social media sensation people can’t get enough of.

From his signature dance moves to amapiano songs, that immediately go viral and are copied by other performers – featuring on music videos of artists like Riky Rick and Major League DJs – he has charted his own way in the entertainment industry.

The “Your Eyes” producer reposted the video, captioning the post: “But nah besilapha (we were here)”.

But nah besilapha 💃🇿🇦🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/SgBNUded9L — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 3, 2021

He also posted another video, which saw Enhle bringing the Savanna challenge to the US, where she is balancing a bottle of Bud Light on her head while grooving.

The audience, that witnessed this uniquely Mzansi way of grooving, seemed to be in awe of what they were watch and kept on hyping her up. You can even hear a “yebo” in the background.

Houston was insane,they were shook but ubeyivibe uNono 😅💃🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/dcUrtSkkOE — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 3, 2021

Local dance moves, specifically when it comes to amapiano, have become more popular globally, alongside the now-dominating groove genre.

Earlier this year, Usher posted a video of him at a L'Officiel Hommes Italia shoot and used “Sponono” by Kabza De Small featuring Wizkid, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest and Madumane, which caught the attention of Mzansi.