Samthing Soweto. Picture: Instagram While many fans were upset with Samthing Soweto's performance at the "Idols SA" finale, an old video has resurfaced and fans are living for it. Country Duty founder Tumi Sole posted a video of the "Akulaleki" singer performing "Ndikhokhele Bawo" acapella on Wednesday. Tweeps couldn't help but be taken to church, praising Samthing for his smooth vocals, and saying that this is the type of performances they enjoy from him.

He also performed at the Metro FM Heatwave festival series at Disoufeng Zone 10 to a packed crowd and showed that the mishap at "Idols SA" was merely an off day.

The "Sebenzela Nina" singer posted two videos on his Instagram of his performance and was in top vocal form.