WATCH: SA’s Bongeziwe Mabandla makes impressive debut on ‘A Colors Show’

Ahead of the release of his fourth studio album, “amaXesha”, which is set for release on May 5, South African singer Bongeziwe Mabandla showcased his unique blend of African-inspired folk music with an ethereal performance of his new single, “sisahleleleni”. Draped in an eye-catching mustard ensemble, which sparkled over the YouTube platform’s striking blue background, Mabandla delivered a moving performance that’s drawn rave reviews across the board over the past few days.

Colors has a well-earned reputation as a platform that showcases exceptional talent from all across the globe, with a particular focus on spotlighting the most distinctive new artists and original sounds.

Mabandla is one of a handful of South African musicians to perform on the channel. Sho Madjozi, Sjava, Yungen Blakrok and ByLwansta are local talents who haveperformed on the platform. Before the album’s release, Mabandla released three singles earlier in the year, “noba bangathini”, “ndikhale” and “ukuthanda wena”. Last week, he revealed the cover art to the album on Twitter.