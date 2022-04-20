WATCH: Sbahle Mpisane finally opens up about the accident that changed her life

Social media influencer and fitness fanatic Sbahle Mpisane talks about the 2018 car accident that almost claimed her life and changed it forever in a video that will available on YouTube from today. Mpisane, who was 25 at the time, was in a coma for three weeks after her BMW M4 burst into flames after it crashed into a tree on Margaret Mncadi Avenue, Durban.

Since then Mpisane has had a long road to recovery. She took to Instagram where she posted a clip of the upcoming interview with SA YouTuber Owamie Hlongwane titled “Freely Sbahle Mpisane” in which she talks about the accident. In the caption she wrote: “I am so happy to finally share this project with you, for the first time i finally open up about my car accident #UnmaskingMyself.

“It has been a long journey since 09/08/2018 having double thoughts on if I should open up or not. Thank you @boldly_owamie for reaching out and giving me that last push. My story will be up tomorrow on my new YouTube channel at 10am, to subscribe the link is on my bio. (Please share this video).” View this post on Instagram A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) Mpisane created her YouTube channel just a few days ago, and posted her first video, “Unmasking Myself”, where she detailed what she plans to do with the channel. She wrote: “Im Sbahle Mpisane, privately known as Beyonce’s half sister and publicly addressed as my cousin FitnessBunnie. Welcome to my official YouTube channel, be sure to subscribe for the sizzle #UnmaskingMyself.”

