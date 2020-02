WATCH: Sbahle Mpisane reveals how she ended things with Itumeleng Khune









Sbahle Mpisane. Picture: Instagram

Sbahle Mpisane has revealed the reasons behind her split from long time boyfriend, Itumeleng Khune. The reality star and fitness enthusiast dated the Bafana Bafana captain but things between the two of them got rocky after her car accident in Durban.

In an episode of her and her family's reality show "KwaMaMkhize", Mpisane said Khune was an amazing boyfriend but she couldn’t give him what he wanted as she was not ready.





When asked by cast mate Tha Simelane where Khune was, she said "He is dating someone else" .





She went on further to say that she said goodbye to him December so that he could date other people in peace.





According to Mpisane, the soccer star wanted to get married and have kids.

"Me and him didn’t fight over it. There was no issues. We said goodbye. The guy was fully supportive. He called me every day when I was in hospital. But then, because of my amnesia, I forgot why I fell in love with him. He was there for me throughout.

"He stays in Joburg and I stay in Durban. I need someone who’ll give me a hug and kiss me. I needed more of him but he was just not available. So, it was best for me to say bye and wish him the best to find someone who is going to give him a child because I don’t have time to fall pregnant, someone who sill fully love him get married to him, whatever the case might be," she explained.





She also added that she did no miss him but congratulated him on his new relationship.





Watch full insert below:









Khune has since married and welcomed his first child.