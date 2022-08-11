WATCH: Sbahle Mpisane unveils new ink in sexy fitness video

Media personality and reality TV star Sbahle Mpisane has unveiled her new ink with a sexy video shared on her Instagram page this week. The star shared with her 2.3 million followers snippets of the behind scene of the new tattoo.

Story continues below Advertisement

She also shared a video showcasing the new ink. In the video, the star is seen twerking, while also performing outdoor exercise routines and dancing to Phyno and Tekno’s “Full Current (That’s My Baby)”. See the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) Popularly known as the fitness bunny, Mpisane has been documenting her healing journey on social media using different training techniques following her horrific car crash in 2018.

The KwaZulu-Natal-based star spent weeks in a coma and months in ICU after she crashed her blue BMW 4 series into a tree. The star previously admitted that she suffered amnesia as a result of the head injury that she sustained in the car crash nearly four years ago. Both her legs were broken in the near-fatal accident.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, in her Insta stories, the star also shared more snippets revealing another new tattoo on her ring finger. In one of the images, the star is seen with a male companion and she captioned the post: “I showed my grandparent the tattoo on my wedding finger and said umlungu proposed on my Bday (birthday) and I said yes.” Does this mean that the fitness bunny is off the market?

Story continues below Advertisement

Mpisane has not publicly revealed any love interest since her break-up with Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune in 2019. “Me and him didn’t fight over it. There were no issues. We said goodbye,” said Mpisane in 2020, on KwaMaMkhize. She continued: “The guy was fully supportive. He called me every day when I was in the hospital. But then, because of my amnesia, I forgot why I fell in love with him. He was there for me throughout.”