WATCH: Shauwn ‘Mam’Mkhize’ Mkhize laughs and giggles through Robert Marawa’s interview

A clip of Shauwn “Mam’Mkhize” Mkhize dodging Robert Marawa’s questions during an interview on his show has been making rounds on social media over the past few days. The full interview, which was recorded three weeks ago on Marawa’s 94.7 show, Marawa Sports Worldwide, is an hour long and is available on the 94.7 Joburg YouTube channel.

A Twitter user named Sisipho Dube shared a short clip of the interview, which 94.7 had originally posted on TikTok to promote the interview, on Tuesday. The clip has since garnered two million views. The clip includes several moments in which the controversial businesswoman and owner of professional soccer team Royal AM responds to questions by looking to the side and remaining quiet for several seconds. On other occasions she simply shrugs and laughs. “I can see you’re dribbling me here,” an exasperated Marawa says at one point. “This is unprofessional on Mamkhize’s part and really embarrassing,” Tweeted @misslihlem. “What kind of a club president is this🙅🏽‍♀️?”

This is unprofessional on Mamkhize’s part and really embarrassing. What kind of a club president is this🙅🏽‍♀️? — NandiM (@MissLihleM) June 7, 2023 “Am I the only one who think MaMkhize was trying to flirt with Robert?” Added @felix_mothemane. Am I the only one who think MaMkhize was trying to flirt with Robert? https://t.co/nPKngUZofZ — Felix Mothemane🇿🇦 (@felix_mothemane) June 7, 2023 @lxngelo shared similar sentiments and questioned whether Mam’Mkhize has a PR team “Does MaMkhize have a PR Team? She needs media training man .. When the interviewer is a man all she does is flirt instead of answering questions, her interview with Andile Ncube? Cringe fest!” LRT ..



Does MaMkhize have a PR Team? She needs media training man .. When the interviewer is a man all she does is flirt instead of answering questions, her interview with Andile Ncube? Cringe fest! — Lu (@Lxngelo) June 7, 2023 @keletsor joked about her English. “Why would you interview MaMkhize in the first place? We all heard her English on that Thabo Bester video 😭”