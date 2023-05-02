WATCH: Shauwn Mkhize warns perpetrators against creating fake social media profiles in her name: ‘Your days are numbered’

Reality star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize recently reached three million followers on Instagram. In the short time since the “Kwa Mam' Mkhize” star entered the world of social media, she has been catapulted into the limelight and managed to change misconceptions about her.

Now the football boss faces another problem. She’s been bombarded with numerous social media accounts in her name and the perpetrators are ruining her carefully curated online image. The social media influencer took to her page to re-post a serious announcement, making her followers aware of the issues. “It has been brought to my attention that there is a lot of fake accounts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, and it’s not right guys, because these people are saying sensitive things I didn’t say at all.

“And I know I speak my mind, but this has nothing to do with me and I want to distance myself from it.” She went on to call upon all the social media platforms in SA to take action. “These people are scamming people... I don’t scam people. Instead, I'll encourage people. I’ve only got one account that is verified, which is Instagram.