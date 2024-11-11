WATCH: Shebeshxt's hilarious TikTok blunder leaves netizens in stitches

Renowned Limpopo star Katlego “Shebeshxt” Chauke might be a rapper but it seems like the ASAP (as soon as possible) acronym has left him tongue twisted. The “Our Father” hitmaker recently had netizens in stitches after a video of him went viral on X.

During a TikTok Live, Shebeshxt tried to send a WhatsApp voice note to his friend and fellow musician, Naqua SA, but it went horribly wrong when Shebeshxt couldn’t pronounce ASAP correctly. It took the controversial rapper several attempts before he could get it right. In the video, he said: “Respond AS SSPC, SAPC, SAPS - How do you say it? ... ASSAP, AP ... ASAP, ASAP ... Sharp, see you now mfwethu (brother) ...”

To make matters worse, when he eventually got the acronym right and was ready to send the voice note, he realised that the message was not being recorded. Watch the video below: I’ve never laughed kangaka 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hD2Qiv8EI1

— NdingumXhosa 🇿🇦🇻🇳 (@Ayanda_mthatha) November 10, 2024 During the TikTok Live, there were close to 6 400 viewers watching him and, now that it has made its way to X, thousands more have watched it and can’t stop laughing. @Thami_Nanana wrote: “The person listening 👂 to the voice must be dead😭😭😂😂😂😅 in laughter.” The person listening 👂 to the voice must be dead😭😭😂😂😂😅 in laughter

— Thami (@Thami_Nanana) November 10, 2024 @maphedile wrote: “The realisation killed me 🤣🤣🤣. He was pissed.” The realization killed me 🤣🤣🤣. He was pissed — Gorata Morati (@maphedile) November 11, 2024 @C_that wrote: “He was about to SPCA this one. 😂🤣😂”