Sho Madjozi won Newcomer and Female Artist Award at the South African Music Awards (SAMA's), held at Sun City, North West Province Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Over the weekend the prestigious South African Music Awards took place at Sun City with some of Mzansi's best singers, rappers and musicians taking home the coveted statue. The night was filled with red carpet hits and misses, production problems and some great live performances.

However, it was "Huku" rapper Sho Madjozi's acceptance speech after she won Female Artist of The Year that had tweeps talking.

During the acceptance speech, Madjozi expressed that she was shocked by her win and she didn't have a speech prepared. The then quickly recovered and thanked the producer of her album PH.

She also mentioned that while she was recording the album she would sleep at PH's studio and said she was "going through a crazy heartbreak at the time".

Madjozi went on to drag her ex-boyfriend and said: "From my now ex who's probably regretting [it]...actually there's a song on my album I would like to dedicate to him. It's track two on Limpopo Champions League, it's called Idhom. And to just top it off I think I'll drop the music video for it at midnight today."

The "Wakanda Forever" rapper kept her promise and dropped the music video, but tweeps wanted to know who this ex was to see how he was doing after being dragged on national television.

Sho Madjozi’s ex must have treated her like crap for her to write Idhom. I’m glad girl got her moment to rub it in his face that he lost out. Some people don’t get to. pic.twitter.com/9dEEOmpFDP — Meng Mei Qi ♡ (@callmeNdumi) June 3, 2019

Sho Madjozi's ex, whomst are you? — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) June 1, 2019

🤣feel sorry for Sho Madjozi EX#SAMA25 pic.twitter.com/uQMH6u0far — Olebogeng Peme (@Crazy_Ed001) June 1, 2019

Sho Majozi's ex looking at her like. #SAMA25 pic.twitter.com/PBRn6J1kBM — Black Queen Rsa (@blackqueenrsa) June 1, 2019

Can someone find Sho Majozi's ex, we want to see him #SAMA25😂 — 🌼Mmathapelo🌼 (@EmTee_Thapi) June 1, 2019

Sho Majozi dragging her ex. I’m here for the pettiness 😂😂 #samas25 — P.M. (@Passeks) June 1, 2019

The video is raw and shot on a regular day in her village. The music video is edited from a few continuous frames of youngsters passing a mobile phone to each other while filming themselves and Sho Madjozi in and around the village.



