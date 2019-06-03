Sho Madjozi won Newcomer and Female Artist Award at the South African Music Awards (SAMA's), held at Sun City, North West Province Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Over the weekend the prestigious South African Music Awards took place at Sun City with some of Mzansi's best singers, rappers and musicians taking home the coveted statue. 

The night was filled with red carpet hits and misses, production problems and some great live performances. 

However, it was "Huku" rapper Sho Madjozi's acceptance speech after she won Female Artist of The Year that had tweeps talking. 

During the acceptance speech, Madjozi expressed that she was shocked by her win and she didn't have a speech prepared. The then quickly recovered and thanked the producer of her album PH. 

She also mentioned that while she was recording the album she would sleep at PH's studio and said she was "going through a crazy heartbreak at the time". 

Madjozi went on to drag her ex-boyfriend and said: "From my now ex who's probably regretting [it]...actually there's a song on my album I would like to dedicate to him. It's track two on Limpopo Champions League, it's called Idhom. And to just top it off I think I'll drop the music video for it at midnight today."

The "Wakanda Forever" rapper kept her promise and dropped the music video, but tweeps wanted to know who this ex was to see how he was doing after being dragged on national television.

The video is raw and shot on a regular day in her village. The music video is edited from a few continuous frames of youngsters passing a mobile phone to each other while  filming themselves and Sho Madjozi in and around the village.