WATCH: Sho Madjozi recreates Netflix’s 'Bridgerton' scenes with a twist

It looks like rapper Sho Madjozi is a big fan of Netflix’s period drama, “Bridgerton”, just like the rest of the world right now. The “John Cena” hitmaker recently visited a village in Tanzania where she recreated popular scenes from the series, and her fans are in awe of her creativity. In the video Madjozi is dressed up as a beautiful native princess who finds her native prince in the Lerai village, in Tanzania. Another reason for her making the video was to promote the destination so that more tourist can visit. She posted the video on her Instagram and Twitter accounts with the caption:

“Life in the Ngorongoro conservation area where there’s room for both wildlife and people. Like this Maasai village called Lerai which makes a living from welcoming tourists. They asked me to tell my friends about them so they can get more visitors. So, my friends... WELCOME TO #BRIDGERTON 😊👑💫 #tanzaniaunforgettable.“

Fans and followers can not stop praising Madjozi for her creativeness.

Letlhogonolo Karele said on Twitter: “You creativity never seize to amaze me, never saw these 1 coming nd u have already achieved a lot but i feel lyk it is just th begining you are steel goin to achieve a lot. wena just continue to love africa (ur culture) nd makin smart descions as u always do.Fire❤Ok.”

I-Afrikan commented: “Nice! I feel like I have Maasai in me, Lerai village I am coming, I want villageship.

“Thanks for tweeting this, am fascinated with Maasai life, history and traditions. Maasai attire. If I die & come back may the universe grant me a Maasai life. Lerai added on bucket list.”

On Instagram Xolan Wale Kenhuk joked with Madjozi saying: “Our very own Diamond of the season 😍😍😍, could this mean that your grace is soon to be the duchess of Ngorongoro?”

Madjozi responded: “@xolanwalekenhuk indeed my lord.”