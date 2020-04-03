WATCH: Sho Madjozi teaches WWE wrestlers how to dance in new advert

Sho Madjozi continues to do the most and keep South Africa's flag flying high with her hit track John Cena.

The track has now been used in a WWE advert.

The "Huku" hitmaker shared advert with Mzansi on Instagram.





In the advert, Sho Madjozi can be seen sitting in the lounge with what appears to be her onscreen family.





While she shits, her grandmother changes the channels on the television until she gets to WWE.





Suddenly the walls start shaking and to Sho Madjozi and her family's surprise real-life wrestlers break into the house as they tear it down, scaring the living daylights out of them. One wrestler breaks the door down while another breaks through the roof.





As if they were in a wrestling ring, Sho Madjozi and her family are then transported to the WWE arena where they get a front-row seat to watch the wrestlers battle it out. However before the wrestlers could start fighting, she screams “Haibo”, stopping them immediately as she breaks into her John Cena track.





She says to them: “This is how we do things around here.”





The "Wakanda Forever" rapper breaks into dance and is joined by her family and the WWE wrestlers who all do the famous dance moves to her hit song.





Watch the video below:



