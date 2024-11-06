WATCH: Sir Trill debuts new tattoo and fans gush over his ‘sexy’ neck

Most musicians are known for their love for body art, including tattoos and piercings. Amapiano star Sir Trill added another tattoo on his body. This time the word “Ghost” is boldly written on his neck.

This is not his first tattoo as the “Nkantin” hitmaker already has several tattoos, including wings on his chest. At first, fans said they were confused about the neck tattoo because it looked like “Chost” until they zoomed in and noticed it’s actually “Ghost.” “I didn’t see that ‘Ghost’ I thought it’s a ‘Chost Throat’,” said @krugersville.

Sir Trill showing off his tattoos. Picture: Instagram. Others said he has no choice but to make it in the music industry because he won’t get a corporate job with that kind of tattoo should things not work out. “There’s no going back once you get a tattoo like this. Your music career has no choice but to thrive, bro,” said @hlovo_. Another X user, @YouDunnoVusi, said: “Bros music career has hit rock bottom as well as his music, and in his head, he thought getting a neck tattoo was a good idea???😂😂yea neh.”

Sir Trill shows off his new neck tattoo. pic.twitter.com/nVEEHBAIPk — Musa Khawula (@Musa_Khawula) November 5, 2024 However, all was not lost because he got some good reviews about his throat. “That throat is to die for,” said @034CRYBABY.