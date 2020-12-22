WATCH: Siv Ngesi challenges gender stereotypes with his deft pole dancing moves

Local actor Siv Ngesi has been doing the most since lockdown started. Just a week after starting pole dancing lessons, the comedian seems to have mastered the art of taking on this very extreme sport. Taking to Twitter, Ngesi posted a short video of himself doing a very complicated move while spinning around with his legs in the air. “Another new move on the pole! Loving this sport!,” he wrote. Another new move on the pole! Loving this sport! pic.twitter.com/SxQRFPwTgu — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) December 21, 2020 Ngesi joins a series of celebs who have taken on the fitness routine, including Pearl Thusi. And judging by the complicated moves, it’s not for the faint-hearted. But Ngesi seems to be enjoying himself as he demonstrates his prowess, leaving tweeps thoroughly impressed.

But some didn’t take too kindly to the ’Still Breathing’ star’s latest hobby, leading to heated debates on toxic masculinity and gender stereotypes.

“Men aren't supposed to be doing this. Nee nee nee nee no no no no,” commented one user.

In response, another said: “What men are supposed to do is spend less time worrying about what other men are doing.

“Mind your own business and thrive”.

However, some were worried about quite an important detail.

“The only possible reason I can think of is that his crown jewels may be squeezed by the pole, besides that small risk, I don't see any reason for men not to do this,” said one tweep.

But we doubt the actor will let the negative comments affect him. He’s always used his platform to challenge gender stereotypes and patriarchy.

It’s also probably the reason why he’s taken up ballet classes. Chances are, he’ll soon learn to master this one as well.