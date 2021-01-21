WATCH: Siv Ngesi gets into drag for the first time

Local TV and film personality Siv Ngesi decided to slip his feet into the world of heels, make-up, wigs, padding and tucking, officially doing drag for the first time. Unveiling his new drag persona to the world on Thursday, Ngesi shared a video of him getting into geish – a colloquial term for getting into drag – for the first with the help of “SA’s Got Talent” finalist and well-known Cape Town drag queen Manila Von Teez. In the transformation video, Ngesi explains that he’s always been inspired by drag performance, referring to it as an incredible art form. Siv Ngesi. Picture: Supplied Furthermore, he stated that he wanted to do drag but was hesitant because of his beard – even though bearded queens do exist. Von Teez explains why she’s blocking down Ngesi’s brows to create a new brow shape and feminise his appearance.

She also gives a brief explaining of tucking, guiding Ngesi through the process.

Manila Von Teez annd Siv Ngesi. Picture: Supplied

In the post, the “Knuckle City” star goes on to ask his fans for a drag name for his new persona.

Ngesi also decided to do the “Buss It” Challenge that received a positive reaction from Twitter.

Last year, he tied for the Fag Hag of the Year award at the Feather Awards.

Speaking about sharing the win, Ngesi said: “I’ve been going to the Feather Awards for many years. And I’ve always thought that the Fag Hag award is one of the most prestigious awards.

“But I never knew you could win an award for loving and supporting human beings. I really am quite inspired by the community and I’ve learned a lot from the community.

“They’e thought me a lot about vulnerability and they’ve redefined the idea of masculinity to me ... Definitely the prettiest award I’ve ever got in my life, can’t wait to put it in my TV room.”