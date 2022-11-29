WATCH: Siv Ngesi proved he could bust a few moves and then some...wearing killer black heels

Media personality Sivuyile “Siv” Ngesi never seizes to amaze us. Recently, the Cape Town-based entertainer had Johannesburg audiences blown away when he performed a sultry dance while wearing a pair of killer black heels.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The Woman King” actor took to Twitter to post a clip of the impressive dance. The video was captioned: “Great day of some heel actions and Mcing! Love my job”, and showed Ngesi thoroughly enjoying dancing on stage to Beyoncé’s ever-popular dance song, “Single Ladies”. During the choreographed routine, Ngesi air jumped and landed perfectly back on his high heels, a move a lot of us wouldn’t even dare attempt.

The dance was done during the Clicks Beauty Playground event that was held at the Kyalami International Convention Centre and hosted by Ngesi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siv Ngesi (@sivngesi) Judging from all the screams on the video, it is safe to say that Ngesi knows exactly how to entertain his fans. On Twitter, his followers had this to say.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mi Casa frontman, J’ Something wrote: “The best ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Radio host, Tracy Lange commented: “👏👏👏🔥 well done dude!!” @kevinfraserofficial wrote: “I’d definitely lose my last wisdom tooth even if I didn’t try this at home.”

Story continues below Advertisement