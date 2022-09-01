WATCH: Siv Ngesi reflects on special ‘Safta moment’ with mom

Actor and comedian Siv Ngesi took a trip down memory lane, sharing some of the light-hearted moments with his larger-than-life mom and author Ntombizanele Jacqueline Ngesi on social media. Taking to his Instagram feed on Wednesday, the “Dam” star host posted a moving video clip of his late mother, with a caption: “My everything is gone …..FU**!”

“The Woman King” actor broke the news of his mother’s untimely death on social media on August 12. She was 67. After he won the Best Presenter award at the 2019 South African Film and Television Awards (Safta), Ngesi took the Golden Horn home to present it to his mother. In the video clip shared on his Instagram, seemingly excited about the achievement, Ngesi is surprised to find his mom dressed to the nines.

She donned an African print attire, paired with a golden neckpiece, ready to pose for pictures to showcase her son’s big prize. In the video, Ngesi can be heard saying, “I brought my Safta to my mom so she can finally see it.” He then asked: “So mama tell me all about it...so you went to work this morning and then what happened?”

“I didn’t work because I heard you were around with a horn and I said, ‘I’m gonna go home and dress for this horn,’” she explained. Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siv Ngesi (@sivngesi) Just over five weeks ago, Ngesi, who is nominated for Supporting Actor in a TV Drama Series for his portrayal of the role of Victor in the showman psychological thriller “Dam“, shared that he will be taking his mother to this year’s prestigious award.

“She is my partner to the @saftassa awards this year! My Queen has always wanted to walk the red carpet with me… this year we make it happen! #mommy,” revealed Ngesi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siv Ngesi (@sivngesi) The show has garnered 11 nominations, including Best TV Drama has been renewed for a second season. The new season of “Dam” is expected to launch on Showmax in 2023.

